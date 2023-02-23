PICS: Arjun Bijlani looks handsome as he sports a quirky blue shirt; Pens a witty caption

Handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time, and the actor has always won the hearts of the masses with his talent and persona. Over the years, Arjun has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. Speaking about his fashion sense, the actor has always been a step ahead when it comes to sporting quirky outfits.

Today, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a new photo on his Instagram handle. In these photos, the actress has seen sporting a blue funky printed shirt and classy donned sunglasses. Arjun looks extremely handsome as he strikes poses for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, "Finding my blues !!! #thursdaymotivation." Fans and friends have flooded the comment section and have praised the actor's new look.

Take a look at his PICS here-

Speaking of his personal life, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. Since then, the lovebirds have never skipped a chance to express their love for one another publicly. Be it through their adorable gestures or love-dipped social media posts, their immense love for each other makes them one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Arjun and Neha are parents to a son named Ayaan, who was born in 2015.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun is presently busy hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.