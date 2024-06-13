PICS: Arti Singh performs love lock tradition during her romantic vacation in Paris; extends gratitude to God

Arti Singh and her husband, Dipak Chauhan, are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Paris. During their dreamy getaway, the couple is enjoying their time to the fullest. The actress keeps sharing glimpses of her romantic vacation on social media. After recreating Aditi Rao Hydari's iconic Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi, Arti is now enchanted upon visiting the famous Love Lock Bridge in Paris and following the tradition.

Treating fans with the latest pictures from her romantic trip, Arti Singh posted a string of snapshots as she put her love lock to the bridge. Let us have a look!

Arti Singh extends gratitude to God

The recent pictures from her Paris vacation show Arti Singh dressed in a chic red dress. Her outfit features a plunging neckline, ruffled full sleeves, and an asymmetrical border. However, what attracted her fans' attention was the actress following the tradition of attaching a lock to the railing of the lock bridge.

It is all about writing down your lovers’ names on padlocks and fastening them to the bridge. In one of the photos that Arti shared on her Instagram, we can clearly see that she wrote 'Thank You' and attached it to the grate on the side of the bridge.

Captioning the enchanting photos, the Bigg Boss 13 fame mentioned, "Love lock up 5years back I bought this lock took it with me .. and finally I put it where it belonged .. thank u god for everything."

Have a look at the pictures here:

Fans' reactions

Soon after Arti Singh posted the snapshots, her fans showered love in the comment section. One of her admirers wrote, "Stay blessed always." Praising the Waaris actress for her look, a fan expressed, "Glistening."

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's marriage

Arti and Dipak exchanged vows on April 25 at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. At first, there were rumors circulating about Govinda's presence at the event. Nevertheless, putting aside their differences with Krushna Abhishek, the Bollywood actor made sure to grace the occasion.

The event was also graced by several Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants, including Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, and others.

