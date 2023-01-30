PICS: Ashneer Grover meets Shraddha Kapoor with wife at her home; Fan says 'Ye kya doglapan hai'

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though he is not a part of Shark Tank India season 2 still he has managed to keep the audiences hooked on his social media activities. Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. The couple loves exploring and often travels to exotic locations and never misses a chance to share a glimpse of it with their fans. Both are quite active on their respective social media handles and share amazing pictures.

Recently, Ashneer Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover met Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor at her house. It seems like the former Shark Tank India season 2 judge and his wife had a gala time with the actress. Ashneer was all praises as he met Shraddha and also shared a glimpse of their gala time with their fans. Sharing these photos, Ashneer wrote, "Super fun time with @shraddhakapoor. What a super friendly and charming star !! Thanks for hosting us !" Ashneer's post was flooded with amazing fan comments and one of the users joked, "Ye kya doglapan hai."

Take a look at Ashneer's post here:

Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. Though Ashneer's absence is immensely missed in the show's second season, the former shark has managed to stay connected to his fans by appearing on talk shows and podcasts and sharing his side of the story on major topics.

Recently in an interview, Ashneer was questioned whether he would do Shark Tank India again. By replying to this question, Ashneer revealed that he won't return to the show again. He said that he will not return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. Stating the reason behind this decision, Ashneer said that he does not believe in going backward in life and wants to only move ahead. He also revealed that he enjoyed Shark Tank India season 1 as he got famous, and it was fun, but now he thinks it is time for him to move on.

About Shark Tank India 2:

Shark Tank India 2 is judged by Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Hosted by Rahul Dua, the show premiered on January 2 and airs on Sony TV and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.