PICS: Ayaz Khan-Jannat Khan REVEAL daughter Dua’s face for the first time, Drashti Dhami and more comment

Popular actor Ayaz Khan is one of the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and has a massive fan following. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to Jannat Khan. The couple is on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their daughter on 21 December 2022. Announcing this news to his fans, the celeb couple also revealed their daughter’s beautiful name and has named her Dua. Since then, the couple never showed Dua’s face, and fans were eagerly waiting to see the little munchkin.

Ayaz Khan and Jannat reveal daughter Dua’s face:

A few hours ago, Ayaz Khan took to his social media handle and dropped a few new family pictures. In these snaps, the Dill Mill Gayye actor revealed his daughter Dua’s adorable face for the first time, and fans are going gaga. Those chubby cheeks and beautiful eyes have all our hearts! We can see Ayaz and his wife, Jannat Khan, twinning in white outfits with their daughter. Sharing these photos, Ayaz wrote, “Meet our greatest blessing…Dua.”

Take a look at their PICS here-

Celebs reaction:

As soon as Ayaz shared these beautiful snaps, fans, and friends flooded his comment section and showered love on Dua. Niti Taylor wrote, “Love love the Name And so cute mashallah,” Kishwer Merchant commented “Itni pretty Dua,” Drashti Dhami wrote, “Omggggggggggggggggggggggg,” Ritika Badiani commented, “Adorable,” Aamir Ali called the little munchkin “Cutieeee,” Nisha Rawal said, “Awww! Blessings for this beautiful angel love the name,” Ridhima Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sagarika Ghatge Khan, Aashka Goradia Goble, and more dropped emoticons.

On the personal front, Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan married in March 2018 in an arranged marriage setup.

Ayaz Khan’s professional life:

Ayaz Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time and has acted in several shows and films. The actor began his acting career in Bollywood in 2005 after featuring in Bluffmaster and then starred in several other hit films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Chashme Baddoor. He is best known for his role in Dill Mill Gayye. Apart from this, he worked in several other shows such as Parichay, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Laut Aao Trisha, Kaisi Yeh Yaarian, Kesari Nandan, and many more.

