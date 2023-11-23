PICS: Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana kick-starts birthday week in THIS perfect way; fans react

Himanshi Khurana is one of the well-known names in the industry. Following her participation in Bigg Boss 13, she has captured the hearts of many. While fans already adore her stunning personality, Himanshi also keeps sharing glimpses of her life with them on social media. Lately, the actress is looking forward to celebrating her birthday this week, a few days from now (Nov 27). As the countdown has begun, she kick-started her birthday week in a beautiful way. Here's how.

Himanshi Khurana performs traditional rituals and embraces spirituality

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana keeps connecting to peace and mindfulness while devoting herself to God. Recently, she shared a few photos on social media performing Hawan at her home. The actress is seen delving into spirituality and looks simply gorgeous. She captioned it, "Perfect start of birthday week."

Look at Himanshi Khurana's latest post here:

She is seen wearing a green saree, thereby adorning a traditional look. To add more grace, Himanshi wore a matching strappy blouse. What complimented her style is the bead-studded heavy earrings. The red tilak on her forehead defined her devotion to the rituals.

Fans react to Himanshi's latest photo

As soon as the actress dropped glimpses of her doing Puja, fans, in no time, flooded the comment section with sweet messages. Netizens could not take their eyes off her minimal traditional attire. One of the fans wrote, "You're so beautiful/gorgeous in this picture." Another user wished her birthday prior to the celebrations and commented," Happy birthday advance my beautiful."

For the uninformed, Himanshi Khurana will celebrate her 33rd birthday this year on November 27.

About Himanshi Khurana

Recognized for redefining young fashion, Himanshi won the title of Miss Ludhiana. She entered the industry as a model but also earned recognition as one of the most popular actresses and singers in the Punjabi film industry. However, the 32-year-old got her breakthrough after she collaborated with numerous popular singers, including Badshah, J Star, and Jassie Gill.

Additionally, her entry into Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry curated headlines. Himanshi Khurana grabbed attention for her close bond with Asim Riaz inside the premises of the controversial reality show.

