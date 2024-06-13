Shamita Shetty continues to impress with her impeccable fashion sense and acting talent. Even though she hasn't been in movies for a while, she remains active on social media and enjoys a massive fan base. The actress recently set social media ablaze with a dazzling new look that has left fans in awe.

Shamita is here to raise the temperature with her latest look! The actress has recently dropped a picture of herself in a red dress on her social media handle.

Shamita Shetty dazzles in a glamorous red dress

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to her Instagram and shared a captivating snapshot of herself in a chic red bodycon dress.

The actress dazzled in a stunning red midi bodycon bandage dress, accentuating her figure flawlessly. Complementing her attire with a chic golden necklace and shimmering silver heels, Shamita radiated elegance and glamour. Her loose waves and subtle makeup added the perfect touch of sophistication to her look.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shamita Shetty uploaded the pictures, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration for her. A fan wrote, “You are absolutely gorgeous! Red color suits you.” while another remarked on her resemblance to her sister, commenting, “resembling your sis!”

Recently, Shamita Shetty melted hearts with a special birthday message for her sister, Shilpa Shetty. On Shilpa's birthday, Shamita shared a heartfelt video on Instagram featuring Shilpa's happiest moments.

In her caption, Shamita expressed her love and admiration, calling Shilpa her lifeline and praising her kindness, strength, and love. The post resonated deeply, showing the strong bond between the sisters for all to see.

About Shamita Shetty

Speaking about her professional life, Shamita Shetty was last seen in the film The Tenant, released on February 10, 2023. She gained popularity as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 1, finishing in the Top 3. She also participated in Bigg Boss 15, securing 4th place. Additionally, Shamita starred in the web series Black Widows in 2020.

