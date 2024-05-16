Aishwarya Sharma is known for her role as Patralekha in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has gained a massive fan following, especially after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

The actress recently shared photos of herself in an elegant outfit, accompanied by a caption simply expressing gratitude and her fashion sense has once again grabbed attention.

Aishwarya Sharma's fashion flair steals the spotlight

Whether it's elegant dresses or traditional attire, Aishwarya consistently dazzles the fashion world. A few hours back, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some snaps in a white shirt and blue skirt. She wrote in the caption, “Thankyou God.”

Aishwarya Sharma exuded elegance in the captivating high-low skirt crafted from sky blue original jacquard, gracefully complemented by a full-sleeved twisted white shirt. Enhancing her outfit, she accessorized with an oxidized jewelry, Mukti Meena Kari long necklace set. The sleekly styled hair and subtle makeup further accentuated her innate charm.

As soon as Aishwarya uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed admiration for her. A fan wrote, “It's been so long to see you...so happy, you look classy and very pretty.” Complimenting her beauty, another fan commented, “Oh My God!!! You are so pretty Aishwarya. Just like a fairy.”

About Aishwarya Sharma's personal life:

Aishwarya Sharma found her soulmate Neil Bhatt on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Aishwarya portrayed the negative character, Neil starred as the male lead opposite Ayesha Sharma in the show. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into real-life love, leading to marriage.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. They later hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai, attended by friends, family, and colleagues from the industry.

More about Aishwarya Sharma

On the work front, Aishwarya gained fame by portraying Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Despite her negative character, the actress received praise for her acting skills. Following her exit from the series, she was invited to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

