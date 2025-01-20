PICS: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra's FIRST social media post after BB victory grabs eyeballs; actor looks fiery as he poses with trophy, mom and sister

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale turned out to be a huge festival for the audience, and the night concluded with Salman Khan declaring Karanveer Mehra as the winner. It was after his immediate win in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 that the actor entered the controversial house and remained locked inside for more than three months. Post his big victory, Mehra's picture holding the trophy is going viral on social media, and his fans just can't keep calm.

A few moments after Karanveer Mehra lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, the actor's team shared a muti-photo post on his Instagram handle. The post shows him looking fiery as he holds the winning trophy and poses alongside his mom and sister. The trio appears more than happy, and the pictures prove that family members are the first ones to extend support and shower love when one achieves the greatest.

Take a look at the post here:

In the caption, Karan's team mentions, "The moment we all have been waiting for is finally HERE! JANTA KA LAADLA has won #TheKaranVeerMehraShow aka #BiggBoss18. Bigg Boss 18 ka asli hero is back to his backbones and with the Trophy as promised. You all have showed the true power of the neutral audience. #KVMNation and #KaranKeVeeron, this victory belongs to you. The second trophy is also home now, and it’s shining brighter than ever! Let the celebrations BEGIN!"

For the unversed, during the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Eisha Singh got evicted before making it to the top 5. Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra were eliminated at the fifth and fourth spots, respectively. After Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal were announced as the top 3, the audience was very excited.

Due to fewer votes, Rajat emerged as the second runner-up, while Vivian and Karan reached the top 2 finalists. Lastly, Salman Khan declared the latter as the Bigg Boss 18 winner, leaving his fans and family over the moon.

Pinkvilla congratulates Karanveer Mehra on his victory and wishes him all the best for future projects!

