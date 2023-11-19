PICS: Charu Asopa wishes former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen on her 48th birthday; pens heartwarming note

Charu Asopa, who was married to Rajeev Sen, has still maintained her close bond with former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. Today, as Bollywood's most loved actress Sushmita Sen celebrates her 48th birthday, Charu took to her Instagram to wish her 'didi' and Ziana's 'sexy bua'. Charu penned a long note and even shared a few unseen pictures.

Charu Asopa wishes Sushmita Sen on her birthday:

Just a few minutes ago, Charu Asopa took to her social media handle and shared several pictures where she is seen posing with Sushmita Sen. The actress even shared some unseen photos of Sushmita with her niece Ziana and some snaps from her baby shower function as well.

Sharing this post on her Instagram handle, Charu wrote, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. I don’t know from where to start this, but I really want you to know that I’ve learnt so much from you and I think the biggest thing that I have learnt is to live life with so much of grace and courage come what may. You are truly an inspiration for each and every woman. Happy birthday to Ziana’s sexy bua . I and Ziana love you the most didi."

Take a look at the post here-

Fans wish Sushmita Sen:

As soon as Charu Asopa shared this post on her Instagram handle, fans flooded her comments section and wished Sushmita Sen on her birthday. One fan wrote, "Shes the most amazing person both in and out happy bdy to the angel @sushmitasen47," while another netizen commented, "Happiest Birthday @sushmitasen47, you are and shall always be the epitome of grace, confidence and truly an inspiration, wishing you great health and life always." Several other fans showered birthday wishes in the comments section.

More about Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's connection:

Charu Asopa was married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, however, their marital life hit rock bottom soon after they tied the knot. From making serious allegations about each other publicly to attempting to get back together, the estranged couple's relationship went through several ups and downs. Eventually, after several failed attempts to reconcile, Charu and Rajeev parted ways on June 8, 2023, after being married for four years.

Rajeev and Charu then decided to be on cordial terms and fulfill their parental duties by co-parenting their daughter Ziana. After parting ways with Rajeev, Charu continued to maintain a good relationship with her former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. Sushmita recently attended Ziana's second birthday bash with Rohman Shawl. Charu is also seen spending time with Rajeev's family and Sushmita.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate daughter's 2nd birthday; Aunt Sushmita Sen joins in