PICS: Dalljiet Kaur officially moves to Kenya with hubby Nikhil Patel; Says 'Let the magic begin'

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The couple made headlines when they announced their engagement earlier this year. They took to social media to share several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. Just a day after tying the knot, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their Honeymoon. Now, the actress has shared an update with her fans that she officially moved to Kenya now.

Dalljiet Kaur officially moves to Kenya

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dalljiet shared a couple of pictures with her hubby Nikhil Patel and also revealed that she has moved to Kenya. In the pictures, the newlyweds were spotted in their gym wear and it looked like the selfies were taken during the workout session. Along with the pictures, Dalljiet wrote, “Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness… more laughters…. More beautiful memories …Let the magic begin.” As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for her. For the unversed, Dalljiet in her earlier interview said that she will move to Kenya after her marriage but will continue to work in India.

Here are the pictures

About Nikhil Patel

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work where Dalljiet will relocate to after the wedding. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. The couple looked gorgeous at their wedding ceremony and shared dreamy pictures from the same.

