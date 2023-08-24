PICS: Debina Bonnerjee visits Dimpy Ganguly in Dubai with kids; gives sneak peek into happy moments

Celebrity couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently savoring their first international family vacation alongside their daughters, Lianna and Divisha. During their getaway, the couple had the pleasure of reconnecting with their old friend, Dimpy Ganguly, who was previously married to Rahul Mahajan. The couple paid a visit to Dimpy's luxurious residence, enjoying the company of their two lovely daughters. Debina shared some cherished snapshots of this memorable time on her Instagram, allowing her fans to share in their joyous moments.

Debina and Gurmeet spend time with her old friend, Dimpy Ganguly in Dubai, Watch:

Today, on August 23, Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram account and shared some beautiful images featuring herself and her long-time friend, Dimpy Ganguly. In her heartfelt post, Debina reflected on the journey they've undertaken together and the enduring bond they share. Debina captioned the post and wrote, “Here we go... we have come a long way mumma .. and we still go strong. Tried capturing from us to all of us....a few were missing though. Some blurred pictures to some clumsy poses make the real us. @dimpy_g ( only love to you) keep inspiring with your simplicity”

Debina Bonnerjee exudes style by flaunting a chic denim co-ord set, while Dimpy Ganguly opts for a relaxed and casual look in her nightwear. The images capture the duo in the comfortable setting of Dimpy's children's playroom.

These not-so-candid pictures share a glimpse into their time together as they cherished each and every moment.

Later on, Debina took to her Instagram story to share another picture, this time featuring herself, Dimpy, and Lianna. In her story, she candidly mentioned how her little one, Lianna, had experienced a bout of jealousy upon seeing her mother hugging someone else. She wrote, “And suddenly she sees her mumma hugging somebody else… oh boy that reaction”

Gurmeet-Debina’s Dubai trip:

The couple maintains a strong connection with their fans by consistently updating them about their whereabouts. Gurmeet Choudhary took the initiative to share pictures from their Dubai trip, offering their followers a captivating glimpse into their travel experiences.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Debina Bonnerjee gained significant recognition for her role as Sita in the television series Ramayan (2008), where she starred opposite her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary. Beyond this iconic role, Debina has also made appearances on various reality shows, including Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Debina was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 where she appeared as a guest.

