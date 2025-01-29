PICS: Dhanashree Verma experiences 'actual peace in life' amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal; here's what she did

It has been a few weeks since the separation rumors of Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, hit the headlines. While the choreographer has already broken the silence on such reports, the latter has also addressed the curiosity surrounding his personal life. Amid the divorce rumors, Dhanashree has shared snippets from her Nagpur visit, where she experienced the actual peace in life.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Dhanashree Verma treated fans with a multiphoto post. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame gave a sneak peek into the quality time she spent at her maternal grandparents' home in Nagpur. From reliving her childhood to remembering how wholesome it was for her when they were alive. Apart from this, Verma also met her close friends and expressed delight over visiting the orange city of Maharashtra.

In the caption, Dhanashree wrote, "Lights will guide you home. A couple of days ago I had a dream that I’m with my Nana Nani (my grandparents) at their Nagpur house, spending the best time with them. Next thing, I wake up and reality hits me that I don’t have them around anymore and the house, that actually gave me the actual peace in life."

"I have spent most of my childhood with them in this house that actually always kept me at peace, and I was the happiest there with them... but ever since my grandparents left us, we also lost the house with them and honestly, today I feel I have completely forgotten that feeling of harmony and pure love," she continued.

Further, the 28-year-old mentioned meeting their caretaker and his family. Whether it was paying a visit to her grandparents' friends, who lived in the same building, or spending some quality time on the terrace, Dhanashree lived every bit of her Nagpur trip.

For the unversed, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce rumors made headlines after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The former has kept a few pictures with him on her feed, but the cricketer has deleted all photos that featured her.

