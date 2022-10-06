PICS: Disha Parmar looks dazzling in red as she poses with Rahul Vaidya; Check out her hilarious disclaimer

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress was dating Rahul for a few years before the singer proposed to her on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the adorable pair in the showbiz world. Since then, they have painted the town red with their adorable chemistry.

Today, Disha dropped a few pictures with her dearest husband, Rahul Vaidya, on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Disha looks glamorous in a one-shoulder red sequined outfit. Rahul also looked dapper in a white blazer that he donned on a black shirt and pants. The two looked extremely cute as they posed together for the pictures. Sharing these pictures, Disha penned a funny caption, "Disclaimer: People in these pictures are Very Sleepy About Last Night."