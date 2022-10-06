PICS: Disha Parmar looks dazzling in red as she poses with Rahul Vaidya; Check out her hilarious disclaimer
Disha Parmar plays the main lead opposite Nakuul Mehta in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress was dating Rahul for a few years before the singer proposed to her on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the adorable pair in the showbiz world. Since then, they have painted the town red with their adorable chemistry.
Today, Disha dropped a few pictures with her dearest husband, Rahul Vaidya, on her Instagram handle. In these photos, Disha looks glamorous in a one-shoulder red sequined outfit. Rahul also looked dapper in a white blazer that he donned on a black shirt and pants. The two looked extremely cute as they posed together for the pictures. Sharing these pictures, Disha penned a funny caption, "Disclaimer: People in these pictures are Very Sleepy About Last Night."
Take a look at their PICS:
Disha and Rahul's career:
The beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa, and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Ram played by Nakuul Mehta.
Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Rahul recently collaborated with actress Kanika Mann for a music video titled 'Ambara de Taare'. This song was a hit among the fans and received tremendous love.
