PICS: Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in ethnic outfit as she poses with Rahul Vaidya, calls him ‘the best man’

Popular celebrity couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya is among the most well-known duos in the showbiz world. Both are known for their down-to-earth behavior and adorable chemistry, and fans often show tremendous love for them. Time and again, Disha and Rahul have often dished out major couple goals, either with their cute gestures towards each other or with their love-dipped social media posts. Today again, Disha gave fans a new reason to love them.

Disha Parmar’s new post:

A few hours ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared amazing snaps with Rahul Vaidya. In these pictures, the couple looks glamorous as they are decked in stunning outfits. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 fame is seen wearing a pastel pink heavily embellished ethnic sharara, whereas Rahul is seen sporting an-all black look that he has layered with a black and white blazer. This adorable couple looks made for each other as they strike candid poses here. Sharing these snaps, Disha captioned, “The best man.” Fans and friends have showered immense love on the couple.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about their personal life, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were dating for a few years until the singer officially proposed to her on National Television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Disha too graced one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, where she said yes to Rahul. The duo then had a lavish wedding on 16 July 2021, and since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals.

Disha and Rahul’s career:

Disha Parmar started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In this show, the actress starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. She then did several other shows such as Woh Apna Sa and others. She was last seen essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He was also seen as a special guest on the entertainment-based show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Rahul also did several music videos such as Ambara De Taare.

Disha and Rahul were last seen together in a music video titled ‘Prem Kahani.’

