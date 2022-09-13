PICS: Disha Parmar thinks she looks 'cute' in blue dress; Nakuul Mehta teases and says 'Quite-ish'
Disha Parmar essays the role of Priya opposite Nakuul in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
Disha Parmar is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been part of many popular shows. The diva won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills and her cute looks. She has always maintained an active presence on social media and often drops pictures and videos regarding her personal and professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following and has been in the limelight for many years.
Today, Disha took to her Insta and shared some amazing pictures in a short blue dress. Sharing these photos, Disha captioned, "Cute- ish!". Her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star and friend Nakuul Mehta was quick to tease her and complimented her in his own way. He wrote, "Quite-ish" in the comment section of this post. Nakuul often drops a comment on Disha's photos and videos and is rather teasing her or writing witty comments. Fans like Disha and Nakuul's cute camaraderie just like the way they enjoy their on-screen pairing.
Speaking of her personal life, Disha dated talented singer Rahul Vaidya for a few years before he proposed to her on national television, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. The couple then tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and are known as the most adorable and down-to-earth pair in the showbiz world.
On the professional front, the beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.
