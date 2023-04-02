PICS: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya welcomes summer with a witty caption

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. She has been a part of many popular shows till now. Divyanka has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. She loves to stay connected with her fans, and her followers also root for her ardently.

Divyanka Tripathi's new PICS:

Today, Divyanka Tripathi took to her social media handle and shared a few beautiful pictures with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen dressed in a gorgeous yellow dress. She donned stylish sunglasses that suit with her outfit and exudes sass as she poses here for the snaps. Sharing these amazing pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress penned a witty caption and wrote, "Keep Calm! Be आम! #MangoSeason #AamAuratParty"

Take a look at her PICS here-

Divyanka Tripathi's personal life:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

For the uninformed, Divyanka traveled to Chandigarh for her sister-in-law's Riya wedding along with Vivek Dahiya. The couple shared amazing snaps and videos from the wedding.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

Divyanka Tripathi has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

