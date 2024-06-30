Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has taken a much-needed break from her busy schedule and is now enjoying her vacation with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. She has recently shared a series of beautiful pictures with hubby Vivek on social media from her long-awaited trip to Switzerland.

Despite her busy schedule, the actress took some time off to travel. Her joyful post shows how much she values these special moments.

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys vacation with husband Vivek Dahiya

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures with her husband and actor, Vivek Dahiya. Accompanying the post with a sweet caption, she wrote, “Glacier Canyon views, check! Romantic Dinner, check! Scenic drive, check! "Nothing compares to non-stressful, unplanned experiences!"

The actress captured the scenic views of Grindelwald. In the photos, Divyanka radiated joy and relaxation as she explored Glacier Canyon and enjoyed a romantic dinner with Vivek.

Speaking about her vacation look, Divyanka radiated elegance in a white cotton dress with a printed pattern, featuring a v-neck and side tie-up. She styled her hair in a ponytail, kept her makeup minimal, and complemented her outfit with silver earrings. Vivek Dahiya also looked handsome in a white t-shirt paired with a blue cap.

Fan reactions

As soon as Divyanka uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section and expressed love and admiration for the couple. A fan wrote, “Unplanned experiences often create the most unforgettable memories. So glad to see you both enjoying life to the fullest!” Another fan commented, “How cute. #divek will be my favorite forever.”

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi gained popularity for portraying Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she starred alongside Karan Patel. She also received praise for her role in the TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Apart from her acting career, Divyanka showcased her versatility by winning Nach Baliye 8 and finishing as the runner-up on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

