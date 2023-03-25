PICS: Divyanka Tripathi with hubby Vivek Dahiya, Sakshi Tanwar and others attend Pradeep Sarkar's last rites

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar (68) passed away on March 24. The director was reportedly on dialysis and he was admitted to a hospital on March 23. He passed away at 3.30 am. Pradeep Sarkar was best known for directing films such as Parineeta, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela, among others. Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and mourned the loss of Pradeep Sarkar. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji and others attended the last rites of the ace filmmaker. Moreover, television actors including Divyanka Tripathi, Supriya Shukla, Sakshi Tanwar reached the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya, Sakshi Tanwar were snapped

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has worked with him on web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The actress was deeply saddened by the news and also expressed her grief through a social media post. She arrived with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. Moreover, actress Sakshi Tanwar and Supriya Shukla were also snapped arriving at the crematorium.

H3: Here are the pictures

Divyanka Tripathi in her post wrote ‘No....this is unacceptable! You are gone too soon dada. I had to meet you...wanted to spend time with you and bhabhi. Its too sudden. All memories of you are gushing in. Your beaming smile, your positivity and your extreme dedication towards your craft. I won't be ready for this news for a long time. You have been my valued friend, mentor and well-wisher. If you are hearing my prayers you will know, you will be in my heart & remembered forever. PS: I am lucky I got to know you.’

