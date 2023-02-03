PICS: Erica Fernandes shows what happens when you're stalking your crush; Can you relate?

Erica Fernandes is one of the finest actresses of the telly town owing to her good looks and unique style. She gained a lot of popularity after Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she played Sonakshi. The actress entertained the audiences for a while now by doing several shows and regional films as well. However, she is also very active on social media as keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared beautiful pictures of her and fans are just in awe. Erica’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica shared two pictures of herself and fans ae just allured by her beauty. In the photos, the actress gave a close up shot of her face where she looked gorgeous. Her minimal yet natural makeup looked perfect on her face. Sharing the pictures, Erica wrote ‘1st pic is like when you’re staring at your crush 2nd is when they catch you doing so.’ As soon as she shared the post, fans were quick to flood the comment section with heart emojis. Moreover, actors Arjun Bijlani and Pooja Banerjee also reacted to her post. Check out the post here

About Erica Erica has been away from the screens for quite some time now. But the actress is connected to her fans and never misses an opportunity to surprise them with her amazing pictures. On the professional front, she entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost. After that she did the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was loved by the viewers. She has also featured in some music videos along side popular actors.

