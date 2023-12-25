PICS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrate 3 years of togetherness; share glimpse of their celebration

Popular celeb couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have completed three years of togetherness today (December 25). The couple tied the wedding knot on December 25, 2020, and since then they have dished out major couple goals. From love-dipped social media posts to standing strong for one another, Gauahar Khan and Zaid have defined what a perfect relationship looks like.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrate their anniversary:

Today, as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary, Zaid Darbar shared a new post on his social media handle. The social media sensation shared a glimpse of their third-anniversary celebration with their fans and followers. In these snaps, we see Zaid looking handsome in an all-black look whereas Gauahar looks beautiful in a black floral dress. What grabbed everyone's attention the most is the way Zaid sweetly kept two dresses ready for Gauahar and asked her to choose one.

He even wrote a note for the same that read, "I choose you, my Love. Now you choose 1 outfit and see me at 7pm." The couple celebrated this special day by going on a candle light dinner. Sharing this post, Zaid wrote, "Happy 3 years Jaanu #alhamdulilah."

Take a look at Zaid Darbar's post here-

Advertisement

Gauahar also commented on this post and thanked her dear husband for this beautiful surprise. She wrote, "The best surprises n love ! Alhamdulillah. Thank u zeddy ! Ure amazing."

For the uninformed, the Bigg Boss 7 fame fell head over heels in love with Zaid Darbar during the covid 19 pandemic. Their love soon took a beautiful turn when the duo decided to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony. After almost two years of marriage, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. It was May 10, 2023, when Gauahar and Zaid embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed a baby boy. The couple later named him Zehaan.

Workwise, Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan pens note reminiscing her journey with Zaid Darbar; Dipika Kakar, Mahhi Vij and others react