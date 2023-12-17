PICS: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy serve fashion goals in traditional looks from friend's haldi ceremony

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy never fail to impress their fans with their social media offerings. They are often seen sharing cute pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, the couple dropped a series of photos wherein the two are captured slaying in traditional outfits. The click seems to be from a wedding that Gautam and Pankhuri attended last night.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s elegant ethnic ensemble

Taking to their Instagram handles, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy shared a joint post featuring themselves. The duo is absolutely complimenting each other in attires of contrasting shades. They are sitting on a yellow sofa and the background is decked up with marigold flowers.

Talking about their enchanting style in the frames, Gautam is wearing a maroon-hued Pathani suit with a pair of black solid formal oxford shoes. On the other hand, Pankhuri looks beautiful in a classy, heavily embroidered wine-colored velvet suit paired with gold jewelry. Her middle-parted hair loosely pulled in a ponytail elevates her overall look. The actress opted for subtle makeup which enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption space, Gautam and Pankhuri simply penned, “Satranga (Red-heart emoji).”

Take a look at Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram post:

Gautam and Pankhuri left their fans gushing over them. One user wrote, “So beautiful and amazing couple.” Another stated, “You two are the best couple, cutest couple.” A third one said, “Swag couple”.

About Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy developed a bond of friendship while shooting for their TV show Suryaputra Karn. Gradually, friendship blossomed into love. Pankhuri and Gautam held an intimate wedding in Alwar, Rajasthan in 2018. They welcomed twin babies- Raditya and Radhya on July 25, 2023. Announcing the good news on social media, Gautam and Pankhuri wrote, “Twice Blessed”.

Professionally, Gautam Rode is a prominent actor in Indian Television. He has been a part of several hit shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya Ek Kahaani, and Kala Bhairav Rahasya. Gautam has also featured in Hindi films such as Agyaat, Aksar 2, Nakaab, and Stage of Seige: Temple Attack.

Pankhuri Awasthy, on the other hand, has shown her acting prowess in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Razia Sultan, and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? She made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

