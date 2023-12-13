PICS: Himanshi Khurana embarks on 'Chaar Dham Yatra;' immerses in devotion at Jagannath Puri with mother
Himanshi Khurana recently posted some pictures from her trip to Puri. The actress also reveals going on a Char Dham yatra following her break-up with Asim Riaz.
Himanshi Khurana is one of the well-known personalities in the industry. She gained immense popularity after her appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Recently, the actress made headlines by announcing her split from Asim Riaz and their decision to go their separate ways.
Interestingly, netizens are still buzzing about it, but amidst all the chatter, Himanshi shared some pictures from her spiritual journey to Puri.
Himanshi Khurana visits Puri with her mother
Taking to her official social media handle, Himanshi Khurana shared a few photos, thereby giving a glimpse of her trip to Jagannath Dham Puri. Since it is her first post after the break-up with Asim Riaz, the photos caught the attention of many.
Further, the Bigg Boss 13 fame reveals going on a ‘Chaar Dham Yatra’ with her mother. Himanshi captions the post, “Jaganath puri with maa. Char dham yatra… …”
Have a look at the photos:
The first picture shows Himanshi exuding peaceful vibes as she wears a ‘tilak’ on her forehead. Following up next apparently has the actress embracing the purity of devotion and immersing herself in a peaceful environment. The latter slides contain a couple of random snaps, including the Puri temple and the local market. The Bigg Boss 13 fame concluded the series of pictures by dropping a sweet snap of herself flaunting her simple attire.
Himanshi is dressed in a V-neck coffee-colored kurta. The gathered front and the full-sleeve design elevate her simple yet sophisticated attitude. What added more grace is its printed dupatta. Complementing her outfit, Himanshi wore an oxidized silver neckpiece.
Fans reaction to Himanshi Khurana’s latest social media post
As soon as Himanshi shared a sneak peek into her Puri trip, netizens reacted in a varied manner. However, many people flooded the comment section with heart emojis and apparently their love for the actress.
Here are some comments:
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz break up
The Punjabi actress took to social media to announce her breakup with Asim Riaz. Himanshi mentioned that she and Asim decided to part ways because of their different religious beliefs. For the uninformed, the two met in Bigg Boss 13 house and formed a close bond, thereby developing feelings for each other.
ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6's Mukti Mohan serves aesthetic vibes in PICS from wedding with Animal actor Kunal Thakur
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more