PICS: Himanshi Khurana embarks on 'Chaar Dham Yatra;' immerses in devotion at Jagannath Puri with mother

Himanshi Khurana is one of the well-known personalities in the industry. She gained immense popularity after her appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Recently, the actress made headlines by announcing her split from Asim Riaz and their decision to go their separate ways.

Interestingly, netizens are still buzzing about it, but amidst all the chatter, Himanshi shared some pictures from her spiritual journey to Puri.

Himanshi Khurana visits Puri with her mother

Taking to her official social media handle, Himanshi Khurana shared a few photos, thereby giving a glimpse of her trip to Jagannath Dham Puri. Since it is her first post after the break-up with Asim Riaz, the photos caught the attention of many.

Further, the Bigg Boss 13 fame reveals going on a ‘Chaar Dham Yatra’ with her mother. Himanshi captions the post, “Jaganath puri with maa. Char dham yatra… …”

Have a look at the photos:

The first picture shows Himanshi exuding peaceful vibes as she wears a ‘tilak’ on her forehead. Following up next apparently has the actress embracing the purity of devotion and immersing herself in a peaceful environment. The latter slides contain a couple of random snaps, including the Puri temple and the local market. The Bigg Boss 13 fame concluded the series of pictures by dropping a sweet snap of herself flaunting her simple attire.

Himanshi is dressed in a V-neck coffee-colored kurta. The gathered front and the full-sleeve design elevate her simple yet sophisticated attitude. What added more grace is its printed dupatta. Complementing her outfit, Himanshi wore an oxidized silver neckpiece.

Fans reaction to Himanshi Khurana’s latest social media post

As soon as Himanshi shared a sneak peek into her Puri trip, netizens reacted in a varied manner. However, many people flooded the comment section with heart emojis and apparently their love for the actress.

Here are some comments:

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz break up

The Punjabi actress took to social media to announce her breakup with Asim Riaz. Himanshi mentioned that she and Asim decided to part ways because of their different religious beliefs. For the uninformed, the two met in Bigg Boss 13 house and formed a close bond, thereby developing feelings for each other.

