PICS: Hina Khan bumps into 'favorite padosi' Sunil Grover at airport; reveals how he helped her cope with taste loss

Hina Khan has been showcasing immense positivity and resilience ever since she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress has been vocal about her battle with the illness, her struggles, and her experience throughout. However, despite being in her toughest time, Hina has not stopped fulfilling her professional commitments. Well, she recently bumped into her 'favorite padosi,' Sunil Grover, at the airport.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a few photos with the comedian and recalled how the latter motivated her after her cancer diagnosis. Hina shared that Sunil Grover used to send her cookbooks with the intention that she could try a variety of recipes to deal with the lack of taste during chemo.

Take a look at the post here:

Hina Khan wrote in the caption, "Bumped into my fav Padosi this morning at the airport. I will always remember your long, motivating session in the refuge area after my diagnosis and how you used to send me cookbooks during my chemo days, so that I can try out different variety of dishes to cope up with the loss of taste."

She added, "You are as we all know a great performer, great human being and a great friend. Thank you for always being kind to me. Love you Sunil @whosunilgrover."

Commenting on her post, the Jawan actor expressed his admiration for her. He stated that her resilience was inspiring for many people and wished for health and happiness for the actress. Sunil concluded, "They say love thy neighbor, and I do (red heart emoji)."

Check out his comment here:

A few days back, Hina shared a heartfelt post for her partner, Rocky Jaiswal. She highlighted how Rocky has been her unwavering support system throughout her fight against cancer. The former Bigg Boss contestant dropped a few videos wherein he was seen feeding Hina, assisting her with breathing exercises, and even taking care of her every need.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery.

