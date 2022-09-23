PICS: Hina Khan looks royal in an organza saree and cape, says 'Every saree has a beautiful story'
Hina Khan won the 'Super Stylish Charismatic Diva Award' at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
Hina Khan is among the top actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She rose to fame after her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and her role ‘Akshara’ is still remembered by fans. Her acting prowess and amazing fashion sense have always been the talk of the town. The actress enjoys a massive fan following.
Hina took the internet by storm as she recently dropped some breathtaking photos of her in a gorgeous saree. The Lines star looked elegant as she wore an organza embroidered saree. But what stole the show was her matching embroidered cape that she donned over her six-yard and made many hearts skip a beat. Her messy bun, oxidized earrings, and subtle makeup perfectly compliment her outfit. Hina truly exuded charm in it.
Sharing these photos, she wrote, "Every saree has a beautiful story… #SareeLove #HK". Fans have flooded her comment section and have praised her beauty and confidence. Adaa Khan and Nakuul Mehta have also dropped 'fire' emoticons in the comment section of Hina's post.
On the professional front, Hina was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she ranked at the second spot. At present, the diva is not appearing in any television shows but apart from that she has been doing music videos, endorsing brands, and making heads turn by walking on the ramp for some popular fashion designers. She recently made a guest appearance on Mika Singh's reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'.
