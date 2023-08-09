PICS: How Anushka Sen made the most of her US birthday trip with a bag worth almost over 5 lakh

Anushka Sen, who turned 21 on August 4, decided to take a birthday trip to the exotic locations in the US along with her parents. As the actress enjoys a massive popularity on social media, she keeps updating her fans about the latest happenings in her life. Finally, Sen has shared a string of photos from her fun-filled birthday trip to the US. Apparently, she carried a Louis Vuitton bag worth 5 lakhs on her trip.

Anushka Sen enjoys a luxurious birthday in the US

Anushka Sen celebrated her birthday in a grand style and treated her fans with some pictures and videos on her social account. The actress enjoyed a grand birthday dinner and relished a delicious meal with her parents. She also shared the photos and thanked her fans and followers for their support in her journey.

Take a look at the recent pictures from her trip

The KKK fame also kept her fashion game on point flaunting her expensive and branded outfits, bags and shoes. On this trip, she was spotted wearing outfits from brands like Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton. It is speculated that one of her Petite Malle clutch from Louis Vuitton is worth approximately a whopping Rs 5 lakhs.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame looked absolutely gorgeous wearing a blue gown on the occasion of her birthday and also had a great time walking down the streets of New York city. The 21-year-old actress toured across New York and shared a glimpse of these visits with her fans.

Sen shared the fun-filled photos on her Instagram, and giving a peek into her birthday celebrations, she wrote, “Spending my birthday on the streets of New York with my two favorite people in the world Mum and Dad. I am eating the best cuisine exploring places and simply enjoying life.”The beautiful actress also shared some special moments with her family as they visited New York City for the first time. The 21-year-old also visited the famous Friends cafe in New York and the gaming area.

Anushka Sen’s professional career

Anushka Sen is known for her shows Baalveer and Jhansi Ki Rani. She also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Soon she will make her debut in the Korean film industry. The actress is all set to star in a film titled Asia. And, Sen has already wrapped up shooting for her Korean debut film.

