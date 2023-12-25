PICS: Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna joyously celebrates Christmas at her new house
The telly world is drenched in the holiday mood on Christmas, and so is Surbhi Chandna. Her Christmas is even more special as she is celebrating it at her newly-bought home. Let us have a look.
Happy Christmas! The entire world is filled with joy and excitement, making this holiday season even more special.
Surbhi Chandna had a perfect Christmas by welcoming happiness into her new house. She shared some delightful photos on social media, and her fans were left amazed by her cozy celebrations.
Surbhi Chandna enjoys Christmas in her new abode
It's an amazing feeling to have your own house and fully enjoy the festive spirit while decorating your new home. The Ishqbaaz star Surbhi Chandna shares this sentiment as she welcomes Santa to her new abode. That's why her happiness, joy, and excitement have multiplied!
Surbhi Chandna recently posted a few snapshots of her warm and cozy Christmas celebration on her official social media account. The pictures capture her in the midst of decorating a Christmas tree with great enthusiasm, surrounded by stuffed toys. Surbhi captioned the post," Christmas PostCard #xmasatmtnewabode."
Have a look at her post:
Surbhi Chandna recently moved into her new house
It is obvious that Surbhi feels blessed and the happiest as she bought a new home recently. Her parents felt proud, thereby making the auspicious moment of her life even more special. Before making a Christmas corner in her home, the actress celebrated and enjoyed Diwali festivities there.
Further, explaining herself, Surbhi shared that she felt it was time to have her own space where she could feel special. Also, the actress wants her parents to focus on themselves and enjoy. However, her home is not far but only a few minutes away from their residence.
About Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna made her debut in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was her role as Hayaa Imraan Qureshi in Qubool Hai that really put her on the map. And her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta as Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi gained her a solid fan base.
She also appeared in the popular supernatural show Naagin 5. Most recently, she starred in a rom-com television show, Sherdil Shergill. Here, Surbhi shared screens alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.
