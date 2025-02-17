PICS: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star Hania Aamir’s b’day celebration continues; her red halter-neck outfit will leave you in awe

Hania Aamir never leaves a chance to leave fans awestruck! Be it her acting mettle, her unfiltered nature or her beauty, the actress often grabs attention for her personality and receives love worldwide. It is Hania's birthday month and looks like the actress has been celebrating her birthday every day of the month. After her grand birthday celebration, Hania celebrated her 27th birthday again with her close friend. And the glimpse of her birthday celebration will surely leave you breathless!

Taking to her Instagram story, Hania Aamir uploaded a few fresh pictures from her recent birthday celebration with her friends. For this outing, the actress opted for a stunning red outfit that is just the right birthday dress. While her smile and beauty steal the limelight, the outfit also deserves equal compliments. The red bodycon halter neck dress fits Hania perfectly accentuating her curves and making her look stunning.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress styled her hair into a messy bun and flaunted her million-dollar smile which is enough to melt hearts. While posing with her girlfriends, Hania looks the happiest. It seems that the actress had a best post-birthday blast. Sharing this post, Hania wrote, "niklain phir."

Take a look at Hania Aamir's PICS here-

Dhanashree Verma, Zakir Khan, Reem Shaikh, Aashish Mehrotra and more from the Indian entertainment world liked this post. Fans flooded the comment section of this post by dropping amazing comments praising her beauty. Speaking about Hania Aamir's birthday, the actress celebrates her birthday on February 12, 1997.

Workwise, Hania Aamir has gained worldwide recognition for her work in Pakistani dramas. The actress has been a part of several Pakistani TV shows and films. Her last TV show, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, became a massive hit worldwide. In this hit Pakistani drama, the actress starred alongside Fahad Mustafa. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely loved by the fans.

Apart from this show, Hania has been a part of several other shows such as Kaisi Hai Ye Ruswai, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Mere Humsafar and more.