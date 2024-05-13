PICS: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Arjit Taneja flaunts his toned physique with no Monday blues
Arjit Taneja, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya has shared a bunch of pictures and fans are all excited. Take a look!
Arjit Taneja, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya, continues to captivate the audience with his new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside Sriti Jha. Beyond his acting talent, he’s also a fitness enthusiast, consistently inspiring fans with his fitness journey.
Recently, Arjit delighted fans by sharing some striking images flaunting his robust biceps and triceps, complemented by a clever caption.
Arjit Taneja shares a glimpse of his physique
The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of mirror selfies, showing off his physique against scenic backgrounds. In one snapshot, he sported a T-shirt bearing the inscription "No heart, no art," with Arjit adding a witty caption, "The view was good. #NoMondayBlues." He used Masego’s song Tadow for the post.
Fan reactions
As soon as the Kumkum Bhagya actor uploaded the pictures, actor Vishal Singh reacted with fire emojis while fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “This magic has made the music even more pleasant.” Another fan commented, “The view is good and so is the person in it.”
Recently, Arjit Taneja posted posters of the upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, expressing his excitement about being a part of the movie. In a heartfelt caption, he shared, “Happy to be a small part of this film with a BIG BIG heart. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @rajkummar_rao @janhvikapoor @sharanssharma @mehrotranikhil @somenmishra @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @sonymusicindia.”
More about Arjit Taneja
Arjit Taneja began his television journey with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. He later appeared in various TV series including Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum on Colors TV, and Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Banni Chow Home Delivery on Dangal TV.
Additionally, he made cameo appearances in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In 2023, he showcased his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Presently, he portrays the character of Virat in Kaise Tum Mujhe Mil Gaye alongside his former Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha.
