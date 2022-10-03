PICS: Kapil Sharma feels grateful as fans appreciate his work in Zwigato, celebrates with Nandita Das

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. After this, he introduced his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and it has been running on the screens for a long time. Kapil is also presently busy shooting for it. Along with this, Kapil also has his amazing film 'Zwigato' lined up. Zwigato will soon be releasing at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

A few days ago, the film successfully premiered at The Toronto International Festival. Since then, Zwigato has been receiving love from fans and audeinces. Today, Kapil Sharma shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle with Nandita Das. In the first picture, the actor is busy reading fans' comments whereas in the seceond picture he is seen celebrating with Nandita Das. The comedian-actor felt grateful as he shared this post. Sharing these photos, Kapil captioned, "Pic 1 :- reading the comments Pic 2:- when people appreciate your work #zwigato #celebrations #gratitude".