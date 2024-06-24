Karan Kundrra is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry who has built a loyal fanbase through his hard work over the years. The actor continues to entertain the audience in the new show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Karan has recently dropped a series of pictures where he donned a traditional outfit on his social media handle.

Karan Kundrra wows fans with the traditional look

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a South Indian look. In the photos, the actor looked handsome in a white shirt paired with a red mundu and a traditional stole. He also has sunglasses on. In the pictures, Karan was seen posing for a group photo, radiating charm.

Karan Kundrra expressed his profound respect for the country's cultural heritage. Accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption, he wrote, “to the beauty, diversity and richness of our country and its culture.. it’s unimaginable.”

As Karan Kundrra continues to entertain his fans both on-screen and off, his commitment to promoting cultural diversity remains evident.

Fan reactions

As soon as Karan Kundrra uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and expressed their admiration. A fan wrote, “What is this Kundrra ..you look so good in the traditional outfit.” Another fan commented, “Karan promoting the culture in the best way possible.”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show ended, they've stuck by each other through thick and thin, making fans adore them.

More about Karan Kundrra

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently busy entertaining viewers on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Hosted by Bharti Singh, this cooking show with a comedic twist features renowned actors and comedians paired up to cook dishes assigned by Harpal Singh Sodhi. Karan Kundrra is paired with Arjun Bijlani.

The show also features celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Kashmera Shah.

