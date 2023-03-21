PICS: Karan Kundrra looks uber cool as he poses in a green jacket; Calls himself 'Most wanted munda'

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life. Currently, the actor is playing his stint in the fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Recently, he shared some uber cool pictures in a dapper outfit and fans are going crazy.

Karan Kundrra looks dapper in recent pictures

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared some pictures in an uber-cool outfit and fans are just in awe. In the pictures, the actor was seen donning a green jacket and looked handsome as he accessorized it with funky orange shades. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote ‘Most Wanted Munda.’ As soon as Karan shared the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis. A user wrote ‘Daper looks’ while another fan called him ‘Sher.’

Check out the post here

Karan Kundrra’s work

On the professional front, Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the main roles. Karan essays Veer, who is a werewolf. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

