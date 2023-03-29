PICS: Karan Kundrra shares his new look from Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal; Fans call him 'Bhediya'

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life. Currently, the actor is playing his stint in the fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Recently, Karan shared a new look of his character Veer Oberoi and fans can’t stop reacting to it.

Karan Kundrra shares hi new look from Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan shared his new avatar from his fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. In the pictures, he was seen donning a red jacket and looked uber cool as he gave Veer vibes. Moreover, in the video shared by the actor he was seen sharing his wolf avatar while flaunting his makeup. Along with the post, Karan wrote, ‘Mid Week.’ As soon as he shared his look, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, ‘Well Hello there Veer Oberoi’, while another fan commented ‘BHEDIYAAAA MODE.’

On the professional front, Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the main roles. Karan essays Veer, who is a werewolf. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

