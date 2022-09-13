PICS: Karishma Tanna aces her checkered blazer look for 'Hush Hush' promotions; Keep an eye on the bold style
Karishma Tanna will soon be seen in a web show titled 'Hush Hush'.
Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment sector for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamourous pictures. She stays connected to her followers and updates them regarding her whereabouts.
The diva leaves no stones unturned to make heads turn by donning stylish outfits at every occasion or event. Today, Karishma stepped out in the city for the promotions of her upcoming web show 'Hush Hush'. For this, the actress donned a checkered blazer with a plunging neckline and paired it with ripped denim jeans. She looks absolutely stunning as she strikes captivating poses for the pictures. Sharing these photos, Karishma captioned, "Standing tall at the #hushhush promotions."
Karishma Tanna's career:
Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, and more. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
About Hush Hush:
Hush Hush features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka in pivotal roles. It is one of the most-anticipated web shows, and this seven-episode series was announced by Amazon Prime in March, on International Women's Day, last year. The 7-episode series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the Executive producer. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will be available to stream for prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories starting September 22, 2022.
