PICS: Karishma Tanna aces her checkered blazer look for 'Hush Hush' promotions; Keep an eye on the bold style

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment sector for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamourous pictures. She stays connected to her followers and updates them regarding her whereabouts.

The diva leaves no stones unturned to make heads turn by donning stylish outfits at every occasion or event. Today, Karishma stepped out in the city for the promotions of her upcoming web show 'Hush Hush'. For this, the actress donned a checkered blazer with a plunging neckline and paired it with ripped denim jeans. She looks absolutely stunning as she strikes captivating poses for the pictures. Sharing these photos, Karishma captioned, "Standing tall at the #hushhush promotions."