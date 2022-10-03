PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Tushar Kalia shows how to look suave like a gentleman in a formal outfit
Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
Tushar Kalia is among the famous celebrities in the showbiz world and has gained immense popularity after his stint in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. He emerged as the winner of the show and lifted the trophy of the season. Fans were also happy with the results of the season and called him a deserving winner. Tushar likes to keep his social media presence low key but whenever he posts pictures or videos fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him.
Today, Tushar dropped some amazing pictures of him on his Instagram handle. In these photos, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 winner looks suave in a white shirt and black bottoms that he donned on his fit physique. Sharin g these snaps, Tushar captioned, "1 ,2 or 3 ?? #keepitsimple". Fans have dropped amazing comnents for him.
Speaking about his love life, Tushar exchanged rings with his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman in May 2022. They got engaged before the choreographer left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting in Cape Town. The wedding date has not been revealed yet and their fans are eagerly waiting for the two to announce it.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had shared about taking up the show soon after his big day. He also shared that Triveni encouraged him to participate in the show.
On the professional front, Tushar Kalia was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also judged Dance Deewane along with actress Madhuri Dixit. He was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
