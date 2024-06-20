Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is best known for her role in the TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. She further gained popularity with her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The actress is currently in Romania, shooting for the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. And, she has treated her followers with stunning photos from the location.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia dazzles in a blue dress

The Choti Sarrdaarni actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in a blue bodycon dress as she turned muse for Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. She shared photos of her posing elegantly and showing off her beautiful tan lines.

In the photos, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looked stunning in an off-shoulder bodycon dress. The chic hipster tube top backless design and slim-fit sheath style showcased her elegance and confidence. Her dress, though simple in style, made a striking impression and impressed fashion critics.

To accessorize her look, the actress opted for a silver choker, complementing the outfit perfectly. She styled her hair in a sleek, long ponytail and applied nude glossy lipstick, eyeliner, defined brows, and blush on her cheeks.

The look was completed with brown over-the-knee boots featuring laser embroidery, scratches, a side zipper, a chunky heel, and a buckled strap design.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Nimrit wrote, “Tan lines & happy hearts.”

Celeb and fan reactions

As soon as Nimrit Kaur uploaded the pictures on her Instagram handle, fans and fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants couldn’t resist commenting. Krishna Shroff, the one behind the camera, remarked, “Photo cred needed for these beauties.”

Sumona Chakravarti, another KKK 14 contestant expressed her admiration with a simple “Uffff.” Fellow actress Meera Deosthale commented with fire emojis and added, “My gosh.”

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. A fan wrote, “You look so happy and radiant when you smile.” Another fan commented, “Romania's Temperature is High Because of Cutie Nimrit.”

More about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her career in the television industry with the show Choti Sarrdaarni. She began her career as a model and was among the top 12 participants of Femina Miss India 2018. Her popularity increased after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Now, she is set to showcase her skills in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

