PICS: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya celebrates hubby Rahul Nagal's birthday with candle light dinner

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry owing to her good looks and unique persona. The actress enjoys a massive social media following as she keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional life. The actress has been a part of the daily soap Kundali Bhagya for five years now and her character is loved by the viewers. She is often seen sharing funny videos and pictures with her co-stars from the sets of the show. Recently, the actress jetted off to the Maldives to relax amidst her hectic shoot schedule. Now, Shraddha has shared some romantic pictures with her hubby Rahul Nagal as they celebrate his birthday.

Shraddha Arya celebrates hubby Rahul Nagal’s birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a series of pictures with her hubby Rahul as they celebrate his birthday. In the pictures, we can see the couple enjoying a beautiful candle light dinner alongside the beach. The actress looked stunning in a blue gown whereas Rahul was wearing a black t-shirt and paired it with shorts. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote ‘Happy Birthday Love! #The HeroOfMyLife.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and poured wishes for Rahul.

Here are the pictures

About Shraddha Arya

Talking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Along with this, the actress also essays the role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

