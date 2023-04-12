PICS: Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat pens a heartfelt note praising Shraddha Arya, calls her 'favourite'

Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is one of the longest-running and top-rated shows on Indian television. Recently the show witnessed a 20-year generation leap and actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in to essay the lead roles in the show. These actors often shared a glimpse of their bond on social media. Speaking of Paras, the actor is a very well-known name in the telly industry and has a huge fan base. He has maintained an active social media presence and often shares photos with his co-stars.

Paras Kalnawat’s new post:

A few hours ago, Paras Kalnawat took to his social media handle and shared two pictures with her reel mother Preeta aka Shraddha Arya, and the director of Kundali Bhagya Sahil Sharma. Taking to his Instagram handle, Paras penned a long note praising Shraddha and Sahil. He wrote, "Sometimes you get attached to people in no time. Here's one bond I made on the sets of my show and it's just gonna get stronger from here on. India's favourite girl is my favourite too."

Paras then dropped a picture with Sahil Sharma and Shraddha Arya and praising Sahil, he added, "Next slide is all about the captain of our ship, our director who's not only extraordinary at his work but also a wonderful human being. May god bless all the actors with him as a director of the projects they'd be part of. Ohh yes! We've got light eyes. Same pinch sir."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about Paras Kalnawat, the actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. He then participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Paras is currently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Along with Paras, Sana and Baseer Ali, actor Shakti Anand has also replaced Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. For the unversed, Shakti Arora left the show because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Shakti Anand will play (Shraddha Arya) Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

