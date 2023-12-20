PICS: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih wish Dheeraj Dhoopar on his birthday; fans feel nostagic
Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih wish Dheeraj Dhoopar on his birthday by sharing heartwarming pictures with the actor. Fans reacted to the post while feeling nostalgic.
Fans still miss Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan and Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. And, the two are still considered one of the most loved onscreen pairs that exist in the television world. In fact, loyal fans still wish to see them together. Well, Shraddha Arya's recent social media post on Dheeraj's birthday might make your day!
Shraddha Arya drops sweet post for Dheeraj Dhoopar on his birthday
Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha Arya dropped a series of pictures and wished her former Kundali Bhagya co-star a 'Happy Birthday.' The two look evergreen and ravishing as always, thereby giving fans a feeling of nostalgia.
Dropping the snaps, Shraddha Arya wrote, "Happy Birthday To The Main Man Of My Reel Life! Hoping All Your Work and Personal Wishes Come True… and this New Year Be Your Best One Yet! Now Tell Me, When and Where’s The Partyyyyy????"
Look at Shraddha Arya's post here:
Fans shower love on Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar
As soon as the Kundali Bhagya actress dropped the pictures on social media, fans, in no time, flooded the comments section with their love. Seeing the original duo together in a frame provided a strong nostalgia to the fans. Hence, when reacting to the special post, netizens mostly mentioned the time when Kundali Bhagya had them as Preeta and Karan.
One of the users commented, "Hyee kutte cutie lgre ho ..i Miss u dono ko..bda maja ata tha dono ka jhagda dekhke .. kundali bhagya ka (Wow, looking so cute. I miss you both and it was very fun to see you both fight in Kundali Bhagya)." Another user wrote, "Kitne time baad shine ayeee Instagram pe (After much time, Instagram had a shine)." Further, reacting to the photos, a fan explained, "itni pyaari pyaari pics koi chupa kar rakhta hai kya, kitna miss kiya humne aap dono ko (Who keeps so many lovely pictures hidden, how much we have missed you both)."
Well, birthday boy Dheeraj Dhoopar also added his comment to the post. He thanked the actress and mentioned missing her much. The actor penned, "Thank youuuuuu.. Love u my girl.. I miss u soo much .. meet me soonest."
Have a look at some of the comments:
Anjum Fakih wishes Dheeraj Dhoopar in THIS way
Besides Shraddha Arya, another co-actor of Dheeraj Dhoopar from Kundali Bhagya extended birthday wishes to him. It is none other than Anjum Fakih, who dropped fun snapshots with the actor. The series of pictures have them posing in silly expressions, apparently showcasing their delightful moments.
The actress captioned the photo, "Happiest birthday @dheerajdhoopar. These series of pictures were specially kept for this day ha ha. Umr daraz ho… amen. Love." The photos again served as a dose of nostalgia for the Kundali Bhagya fans.
Here's what Anjum Fakih posted:
The Sasural Simar Ka actor commented, "I love u Fakihhh… I miss u!" Further, fans had varied reactions to share. A user wrote, "Fav Jiju-Saali Duo for a reason!!!" One of the fans mentioned them as having the cutest bond as 'Jija-Saali.'
Look at some comments:
For the uninitiated, Dheeraj Dhoopar is celebrating his birthday today. He was recently seen in a web series called Tatlubaaz alongside Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal.
