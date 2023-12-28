PICS: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya joyously creates beach memories with husband and family

Shraddha Arya is a popular name in the television industry. She has become a household name owing to her extraordinary performance in several shows. The actress keeps treating fans with her personal and professional life updates. Recently, she shared a visual feast of her beach escapade. Shraddha seems to be thoroughly enjoying the beach days with her family and husband.

Shraddha Arya savors the joy of a perfect beach day

It is no surprise that Shraddha Arya is fond of traveling and never misses any chance to step out and enjoy her life to the fullest. The Kundali Bhagya actress has now shared a series of captivating photos providing a glimpse into her beach retreat. The series of striking photos shows Shraddha creating delightful beach memories with her husband.

She looks joyful while letting the sea waves touch her feet and make her feel relaxed. The actress also embraced the good weather vibes and felt grateful for the beach diaries she created with her family. Well, the highlight of the photo collection is the sand structure adorning the initials of the couple's name. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha Arya penned, "Thank God For Days Like These #BeachDay #FamilyBliss #Gratitude #SandCastles."

Have a look at the photos:

Fans react to Shraddha Arya's beach diaries

After Shraddha dropped the photos on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with their lovable reactions. One of the fans commented, "kitni cute haii yaar yeh ladki." Another comment read, "Mashallah kitni pyare lag rahe ho aap dono @sarya12." Further, a fan reacted with red heart emojis.

Look at some of the comments:

About Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has marked her praiseworthy appearances in numerous television shows, including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. Speaking of her work front, she currently essays the character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. It's been years since she has been a part of the show.

Besides this, the actress participated in Nach Baliye 9 along with Alam Makkar. It was in 2006 that she made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali. Additionally, Shraddha starred in Ram Gopal Varma’s drama film Nishabd.

