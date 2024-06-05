PICS: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares health update in unique style; fans say ‘Get well soon babydoll’

Shraddha Arya is going through a difficult time, health-wise. The Kundali Bhagya actress developed serious back pain and she was recommended not to travel and take rest at home. The actress is not even reporting to the sets of her current show and has been managing to shoot close-ups from home. Shraddha recently took to Instagram and gave her fans a quick peek into her life as she is recovering at home.

Shraddha Arya's pictorial health update

As Shraddha Arya never does anything boring and mundane, she skipped writing long paragraphs explaining her health issues and the measures that she's taking to bounce back sooner. Instead, she shared a pictorial representation of the same. In a series of pictures, she shared her health updates like eating healthy meals, taking medicines, and keeping a check on her weight. She also posted a picture of her munching a snack and sipping on an energy drink to stay healthy and recover soon.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's pictorial health update here:

As soon as Shraddha Arya posted the pictures, fans wished her to get well soon. A fan wrote, "Get well soon babydoll’ while another user wrote, "Well the last picture is sad. I wish you a speedy recovery babydoll."

Shraddha Arya's health issue

As reported by India Forums, Shraddha Arya was suggested to not travel and stay home for a few days due to her lower back issues. In order to make sure that the show doesn't suffer, the makers and Arya came on mutual ground to ensure the smooth functioning of the show as Arya was allowed to shoot her important close-ups from her house.

Talking about the same, Shraddha told the portal that she would soon recover and that falling ill is a part and parcel of life. She said, "Everyone falls sick once in a while, then recovers and gets back to their routines. It's common."

Current track of Kundali Bhagya

The current track of Kundali Bhagya revolves around Preeta and Palki helping the Luthra family against their business rival. The show witnessed Sana Sayyad as Palki's exit while Adrija Roy stepped into the show to play the same character.

