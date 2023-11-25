PICS: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik sets impeccable maternity fashion goals in green bodycon dress

Rubina Dilaik is one of those actresses who never fails to leave the internet ablaze with her impeccable fashion trends. After announcing her first pregnancy with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, the actress is on her way to redefining maternity fashion. From wearing floral dresses to stylish traditional wear, the Bigg Boss 14 winner has left fans swooning over her maternity style. This time, mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik is seen wearing a bodycon dress, exuding confidence. Her recent social media post shows her walking in style with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Following her pregnancy announcement, Rubina Dilaik continues to carry maternity styles effortlessly. The actress recently posted a series of pictures with her husband. The couple is all set to attend a musical event together this weekend. Captioning the post, the Choti Bahu fame wrote, "Weekends for love of music."

The photos show Rubina slaying in a dark green bodycon midi dress, flaunting her baby bump. Further, pairing it with a black knee-length leather jacket offers a chic look that fans are already falling for.

Speaking of her accessories, Rubina wore gold hoop earrings. What radiated sophistication and grace was the minimalist watch on her wrist. The comfortable slippers completed her overall look, thereby providing comfort and style simultaneously.

While the actress looked glam in the bodycon dress, her husband, Abhinav Shukla, went for a simple casual outfit. The following pictures show the actor donning a navy blue checkered shirt.

Further, he paired it with a pair of beige-colored trousers. To compliment his look and make his casual wear take center stage, Abhinav wore sunglasses, embracing simplicity. However, the pink bag he carried did not go unnoticed.

TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced their pregnancy on September 16, 2023. The two have continued to grow ever since they tied the knot on June 21, 2018. In fact, they set major relationship goals while supporting each other. This has made them one of the most lovable duos, whom fans adore and shower love upon.

