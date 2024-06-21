Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from several hit TV shows, she has also been a part of several major Bollywood projects.

Not just that, she is also recognized as a bold fashionista, consistently pushing boundaries with her fierce and stylish outfits. The diva recently dropped some pictures in a brown bodycon dress on her social media handles, and fans went gaga over it.

Mouni Roy stuns in a chic brown bodycon dress

The Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a brown bodycon dress, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense against the backdrop of Barcelona's Gothic Quarter. She is currently spending time in Barcelona, Spain. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “The gothic quarters.”

The earthy-toned dress featured elegant ruching, a daring side slit, and a sleek straight neckline, accentuating her curves flawlessly. Known for her minimalist approach to accessories, Mouni complemented her attire with subtle golden bracelets, a matching brown bag, and stylish open-toe slip-on flat sandals.

Her sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup added a touch of sophistication to the overall look, reaffirming her status as a trendsetter in the industry.

Celebs and fan reactions

As soon as the actress uploaded the pictures, fans and celebrities couldn’t resist complimenting Mouni. Her best friend and Bollywood actress, Disha Patani, commented, “Most beautiful,“ while Smriti Khanna expressed, “Best one yet.”

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration. A fan wrote, “Our very own Audrey Hepburn.” Another fan commented, “Bold & beautiful.”

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy became popular through her roles in the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2, establishing herself as one of the most popular actresses on television.

Her other appearances include shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. In 2010, she portrayed the character Roop in Do Saheliyaan alongside Jatin Shah. Recently, she co-hosted the reality show Temptation Island.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Anupamaa’s Aashish Mehrotra pens emotional note for Rohit Shetty; 'Couldn’t take my eyes off you'