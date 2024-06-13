PICS: Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in black bikini as she spends quality time with husband Suraj Nambiar on Ibiza vacay

Popular actress Mouni Roy is among the renowned personalities in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. Currently, the diva is spending quality time with her husband Suraj Nambiar in a picturesque location. For the unaware, Mouni Roy and Suraj are currently on Ibiza Island located in Spain.

Ever since the duo reached the scenic island, Mouni has been constantly treating her fans and followers with pictures from their vacation. A few minutes back, the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a series of stunning pictures from her vacation.

PICS of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Ibiza vacation

Whenever the Brahmastra actress uploads her pictures, her photos go viral in the blink of an eye. This recent post too sent waves on the internet as Mouni effortlessly flaunted her perfectly toned physique in a black bikini and white sarong. Her black sunnies, beach hat, and million-dollar smile were enough to impress the fashion police.

In the pictures, Mouni is seen spending cosy time with her husband Suraj Nambiar on a yacht, while touring the beaches of Ibiza. Sharing this post, Roy captioned, "And hurry as fast as you can along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust.…"

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here-

About Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's love story

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have proved to be an ideal couple in the showbiz industry. Be it supporting each other's professional aspirations or enjoying their quality time together, the duo has often defined what a perfect relationship looks like.

For the uninformed, the Naagin actress and Suraj first met each other in Dubai during a New Year's Eve celebration in 2019. They started off as friends but slowly developed feelings for each other. While they decided to be tight-lipped about their relationship, it was in 2020 when their vacation pictures from Thailand took the internet by storm. They also welcomed 2021 together in the presence of Mouni's family.

Mouni tied the knot with the love of her life, Suraj in an intimate ceremony on January 27, 2022, in Goa. To honor each other's cultures, Mouni and Suraj got married in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy gained immense appreciation after playing the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. She was also seen playing a prominent role in a web show titled Showtime where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi.

