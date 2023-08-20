PICS: Naagin actress Mouni Roy drops photos with mommy-to-be Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia is a notable figure in the Indian television industry, recognized for her acting prowess and modeling endeavors. Her rise to fame was marked by her portrayal of the character Kumud in the TV series "Kkusum." Aashka's journey took a beautiful turn when she tied the knot with Brent Goble, an American businessman, on the 1st of December 2017. Their matrimonial celebrations included both a Christian wedding ceremony and a subsequent traditional Hindu ritual.

In a recent update, Aashka Goradia shared a joyful revelation on her Instagram platform. In May 2023, she joyfully announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child. This heartwarming news not only reflects the couple's happiness but also invites well-wishes and congratulatory messages from their fans and well-wishers. Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia's best friend took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her.

Take a look at the pictures:

Mouni Roy is an Indian household name. The actress is best known for playing the role in the popular TV serial Naagin. Mouni has recently shared some delightful pictures featuring herself alongside the soon-to-be mother, Aashka Goradia.

The images capture a heartwarming moment between the two. In the snapshots, Mouni is elegantly attired in a white neck top paired with blue jeans, exuding a casual yet chic vibe. On the other hand, the expectant mother, Aashka Goradia, gracefully showcases her baby bump while clad in a black and white striped dress, accentuated by a white jacket.

The photos reflect a beautiful bond and shared joy between the two individuals, encapsulating the essence of this special moment.

Aashka Goradia Shares an appriciation post for her husband

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia is currently experiencing the most enchanting chapter of her life. The actress is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child. Just a few weeks ago, Aashka took to social media to express her gratitude and admiration for her husband through a heartfelt appreciation post.

Aashka wrote, “Appreciation post. #Love is in simple things, bringing comfort to one another - here in my case @ibrentgoble my dear husband whispers to me every night that he would do all it takes to comfort my pain.

How did I get so lucky? Thank you for being there in every way you can.

Sorry for shooting these videos and sharing - shout out to all men, hope you are caring for your beloved in the simplest but most adorable ways.

So many physical, emotional, and social changes - embracing all of them, one day at a time.

I LOVE YOU - best dad to be.”

The family of Pinkvilla wishes the couple the best of luck for their future.

