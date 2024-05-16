Nakuul Mehta is among the popular actors in the entertainment industry. He is known for his role as Shivaay in Ishqbaaz. The actor has made strides, from roles in television series to becoming a voice-over artist for the film Animal.

The 41-year-old actor recently stirred emotions on social media with a heartfelt tribute to his close friend and companion, Tiwari Ji.

Nakuul Mehta pays tribute to close friend and support system in heartfelt post

The Ishqbaaz actor went on his Instagram account and posted a collection of candid snapshots. Mehta captured some beautiful moments from a heartfelt dinner celebration, which was held to celebrate Tiwari Ji's birthday. He also bid farewell to his long-time companion.

He wrote in the caption, “I have never understood the concept of ‘self made’. There are so many forces at play which become the wind underneath your wings helping you make the journeys you take on in life. One such strong wind retired last evening.”

'Tiwari Ji,' as affectionately addressed by Nakuul Mehta, initially started as his driver but quickly evolved into much more. What began as a professional relationship soon blossomed into meaningful friendship. He was not just a friend but a constant source of strength, guidance, and companionship throughout his journey in the entertainment industry. From being a mentor figure on set to sharing in the highs and lows of life, Tiwari Ji played an integral role in Mehta's personal and professional life.

Nakuul Mehta shared moments filled with nostalgia and gratitude

Nakuul Mehta continued, “Tiwari Ji has been my pillar, self anointed bouncer, quasi manager, unasked political and religious commentator and a driving aide for the last 12 years. I found him on the sets of my first television gig and alongside him we traversed some great roads. Every recognition or award of mine was celebrated with a greater euphoric smile and a picture together which soon became our tradition. He saw me through crazy hours at work, on my good days and not so good ones.”

Mehta's heartfelt tribute touched fans, who sent warm wishes and love to Tiwari Ji as he starts a new journey. As Mehta fondly reminisced about their shared experiences and cherished memories, he acknowledged the impact Tiwari Ji had on his life and career.

The farewell dinner, held at Mehta's home was a moment filled with nostalgia and gratitude. As they bid farewell to Tiwari Ji, Nakuul Mehta expressed his uncertainty about the industry without his trusted companion.

In the video, Nakuul's son, Sufi, was shown cutting a cake as they all celebrated Nakuul's friend's birthday.

