Popular actress Rubina Dilaik, who recently embraced motherhood and welcomed twin girls, is back to her work life. The actress has been busy with her mommy duties and has been a little less active on her social media handle. However, Jeeva and Edhaa's mother has now managed some time to treat her fans by uploading a new post on her Instagram handle. Rubina Dilaik dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot that will make you go wow.

Rubina Dilaik stuns in ethnic ensemble:

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a few snaps in a traditional outfit. The actress looks gorgeous as she poses for the pictures here. Rubina is decked up in an orange v-neckline heavily embroidered blouse and has draped an orange striped embellished saree. She opted minimal jewellery look and left her wavy tresses open. Rubina also flaunted her postpartum curves and looked beautiful. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "Can you feel My heart thumping with sun filled Golden Hues …."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's new post:

About Rubina Dilaik's personal life:

For the uninformed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018. After almost five years, the couple embraced parenthood on November 27, 2023. Rubina and Abhinav became parents of twin girls and later named them Jeeva and Edhaa. RubiNav announced this news after a few days by sharing a picture of their babies.

The couple hasn't revealed the face of the munchkins yet but often share small glimpses of their girls on social media. Also, Rubina earlier informed that Jeeva and Edhaa are non-identical twins which means that their personalities and looks might vary.

About Rubina Dilaik's work life:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the industry for a long time and has shown her talent in both fictional and non-fictional shows. The actress starred in several series like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and more. She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was one of the finalists.

