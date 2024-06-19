Nia Sharma, one of the entertainment industry's most talented actresses, is celebrated for her effortless ability to rock the hottest and boldest outfits with confidence. Her exceptional fashion sense makes her a standout style icon. The actress is currently seen entertaining viewers in the reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

The actress recently shared glimpses in a stylish pink dress on social media with some updates about Laughter Chefs.

Nia Sharma's stunning pink dress look

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared some snapshots in a striking pink dress from the Laughter Chefs sets. Accompanying the post with a caption, she expressed her joy, “It was ‘My Day’..I wore my fav pink…put on my fav glitter shadow .. ate my fav lychees (half kg) also I won two stars. On laughter chefs @colorstv (sat-sun 9:30pm).”

The Suhaagan Chudail actress dazzled in a striking pink mini-dress. The strapless dress featured a straight neckline and an asymmetric, voluminous ruffled hem, exuding a modern-day Barbie vibe. Nia paired her outfit with a golden star neckpiece, adding a touch of glamour.

Her hair, styled in a bun with curled flicks framing her face, complemented her oh-so-glam makeup look. She opted for well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eye shadow, glossy pink lipstick, smokey black eyeliner, and lightly blushed cheeks. The look was completed with white pointed-toed heels, adding an extra touch of elegance.

Fan reactions

As soon as Nia Sharma uploaded the pictures on Instagram, Aly Goni, who is one of the participants in Laughter Chefs, commented, “Aaj khush toh bohot honge tum. (you must be very happy today).” Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, “So pretty, Gorgeous look and Fantastic Pics.” Another fan commented, “Hii Barbie.”

About Nia Sharma in Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs is a reality show that combines cooking skills and comedy, where popular celebrities compete. Nia Sharma is paired with Sudesh Lehri, and the two share a friendly but sometimes argumentative relationship. In one episode, Sudesh flirted with Nia, and their interactions always brought energy and fun to the stage.

