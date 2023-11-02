PICS: Nia Sharma shines in white mini-dress and bold red lipstick as she steps out for lunch

Nia Sharma has proved her acting mettle with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja . She has also registered her name as a fashion icon in the industry. The gorgeous diva recently stunned in a glam look and one cannot just take their eyes off her.

Nia Sharma dons a white mini-dress for lunch outing

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nia Sharma shared a frame of herself posing in the bright sunshine. For her lunch outing, the diva wore a white one-piece, paired with warm and vivid red-hued heels and a matching handbag. She left her tresses open and applied minimal makeup. Nia completed her look by wearing sunglasses.

In other stories, Nia Sharma is seen sitting in a car with a baby on her lap. She is relishing some scrumptious food at Amazonia Mumbai. She called the meal ‘Amazo-Nia kind of lunch’.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram stories:

Nia Sharma was also seen creating waves at a Halloween night hosted by Arjun Bijlani. She celebrated the occasion with her pals in a black dress and black lipstick.

About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most beautiful actresses on Indian Television. She wanted to become a journalist but destiny brought her to the entertainment industry. Nia forayed into acting in 2010 with the Star Plus series Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. However, she tasted fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain. The show also starred Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon. Post this, the actress featured in Jamai Raja with Ravi Dubey. Audiences loved Nia and Ravi’s chemistry and the show became a huge hit in no time. Apart from this, the TV star has Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel to her credit.

Nia Sharma has also been part of reality shows like Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Tarun Raj Nihalani as her choreographer. She marked her digital debut in 2017 with Vikram Bhatt’s erotic thriller Twisted. The actress earned a second rank on the British tabloid Eastern Eye's 2017 list of the 50 sexiest Asian women.

