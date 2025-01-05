PICS: Nikki Tamboli in red bikini, holding beau Arbaz Patel's hand and enjoying 'life at a higher altitude' will make you say 'oh so hot'

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have often left fans enchanted with their cozy pictures and mushy chemistry. The couple, who found solace in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, has never shied away from expressing admiration for each other on public platforms. Recently, Nikki and Arbaz traveled to Dubai, probably to celebrate the New Year. The Bigg Boss 14 fame has shared some pictures from their trip, giving their fans a look at their romantic rendezvous.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli posted a string of photos wherein she is seen wearing a red bikini underneath a matching breezy white shirt and trousers. With her hair tresses left open and the sunlight kissing her gently. These pictures beautifully capture the joy of companionship, as it’s evident that Nikki shines brightest with her partner, Arbaz, by her side.

One of the frames features her relishing delicious food. From tempting slices of pizza and crispy french fries, it seems to be one of the most enjoyable experiences of her life. Further, a photo shows them holding hands, as if they are announcing their bond to be the strongest! Their selfies have our hearts! In the caption, the former Bigg Boss Marathi 5's second runner-up wrote, "Living life at a higher altitude."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Reacting to the snapshots, a fan wrote, "Ohhhhh my king and queen." Another fan commented, "Cuteness overload." Further, a comment read, "Hay yah sath mein kitne perfect dikhte hain na love you."

Earlier, Arbaz Patel shared a mirror selfie with Nikki against a backdrop filled with plants. He was seen planting a kiss on her head as she took the picture.

On the work front, Tamboli is all set to to appear on the upcoming show Celebrity MasterChef. She will be seen alongside celebrities like Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, and many others.

