PICS: Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature as she flaunts her neckline in new insta post; Seen yet?

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! From embellished ethnic attires to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are the ones to look out for.

Nikki Tamboli shares jaw-dropping PICS

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli shared a few pictures in her bold avatar as she flaunted her neckline and fans can’t stop reacting to it. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, ‘Won’t let you forget…’ In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black top which she paired with denim. She looked stunning as she kept her hair open and flaunted her curves. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user called her ‘fireball’ while another one said ‘bombshell.’

Here are the pictures

Nikki Tamboli's career

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos.

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli raises the hotness bar in these PICS as she flaunts her curves; Fans call her 'exception'